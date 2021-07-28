Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Dmitriy Balandin misses out on 200-meter breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

    28 July 2021, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan finished seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Leader of the Kazakh swimming team Balandin finished the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:09:22, failing to advance to the final.

    Eight athletes are to compete in the finals.

    Recall that Balandin clinched gold in Men's 200m Breastroke event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

    Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana