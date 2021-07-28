Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Dmitriy Balandin misses out on 200-meter breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2021, 11:14
Dmitriy Balandin misses out on 200-meter breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan finished seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Leader of the Kazakh swimming team Balandin finished the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:09:22, failing to advance to the final.

Eight athletes are to compete in the finals.

Recall that Balandin clinched gold in Men's 200m Breastroke event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties