Djokovic becomes second male tennis player in history to spend 300 weeks as world No. 1

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has become the second male tennis player in the history of the sport to rack up 300 weeks atop the world rankings, the ATP reported.

Previously, Swiss Roger Federer became the first to achieve the feat, with 310 weeks as world No. 1. Should Djokovic hold on to his position, he will overtake Federer on March 8, 2021. The other top five players in this list include American Pete Sampras (286), Czech Ivan Lendl (270) and American Jimmy Connors (268), TASS reports.

Djokovic, 33, has won 17 Grand Slam titles (third in the all-time Grand Slam title list) and 81 ATP titles in general (fifth result in the history of tennis). The Serb won the Australian Open eight times, Wimbledon five times, the US Open three times and the French Open once. Djokovic also won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.