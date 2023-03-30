Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Diversification of economy is our priority – PM Smailov

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2023, 13:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the plenary session of the Majilis, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said priority would be given to the diversification of the economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, diversification of economy, supply of goods to the domestic market and ramping up production of high-value-added non-resource-based goods will be a priority for the Government. «Measures will be taken to attract huge investments to the country’s economy, first of all, to the processing industries. A large-scale work will be launched to develop agriculture and food security ensuring,» he said.

«Development of the energy sector and utility infrastructure, and provision of fuel and lubricants to the domestic market will be in spotlight. The work on rural infrastructure modernization will be boosted. Besides, priority will be given to the increasing of the capacity of transport and logistics sector and development of international corridors,» he added.

In addition, the Prime Minister prioritizes increasing the efficiency education and healthcare sectors, further digitalization as well as the implementation of a single state digital platform. He expressed confidence that the deputies of the Parliament will work efficiently together with the Government.


