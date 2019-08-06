Go to the main site
    Disturbed weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 6

    6 August 2019, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting upto 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl,Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola,Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will descendon parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Dust storm mayhit Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Intense heat isforecast for grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, parts of Akmola and Turkestanregions.

    High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda,Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

