Disturbed weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will descend on parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Dust storm may hit Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

Intense heat is forecast for grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, parts of Akmola and Turkestan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.