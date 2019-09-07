Go to the main site
    Disturbed weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

    7 September 2019, 10:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda region.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions at night and early in the morning.

    High fire hazard is in store for Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, Almaty and Aktobe regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

