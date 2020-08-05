Go to the main site
    District hospital receives equipment to treat COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

    5 August 2020, 14:04

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Entrepreneurs continue to furnish support to COVID-19 hospitals in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A 120-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients opened in Kyzylzhar district, North Kazakhstan region, has also been treating citizens of Petropavlovsk.

    Entrepreneurs continue to furnish support to COVID-19 hospitals in North Kazakhstan region in a bid to help doctors in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The Kyzylzhar district has received a ventilator, 13 oxygen concentrators, and 30 pulse oximeters as well as 15 side tables provided by the furniture factory. The district’s businesswomen are said to deliver food to the medical workers.

    The region’s infectious and temporary hospitals have been providing treatment to 213 and 672 patients, respectively. Out of 3,325 coronavirus patients reported in the region so far, 2,157 have recovered, including 189 in the last 24 hours.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
