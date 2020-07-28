Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
District hospital receives 10 oxygen concentrators in Turkestan region

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2020, 20:09
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The central district hospital of Tyulkubassk district, Turkestan region, has been provided with 10 oxygen concentrators sponsored by KazMunayGas national company, Kazinform reports.

It is said the initiative led by the Tyulkubassk district administration has resulted in volunteers donating 360 special medical uniforms, 210 oxygen tanks, and two oxygen concentrators to the hospital. The district volunteers also prepare meals for medical workers.

The district hospital now has 13 oxygen concentrators as well as points for up to 55 patients to oxygenate at the same time.

So far, Tyulkubassk district has reported 72 COVID-19 cases, including 57 recoveries. 12 COVID-19 patients have been receiving treatment.


