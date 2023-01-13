Go to the main site
    Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist

    13 January 2023, 07:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 13 some schools in Kazakhstan switched to online learning due to the bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

    The grades 0-4 in the city of Karaganda, grades 1-9 in Semei and Urdzhar district, grades 1-11 in Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Aksuat districts, Kurchatov city, grades 1-4 in Abai district, some schools in East Kazakhstan are set to study today online.

    As earlier reported all the pupils, 1st- and 2nd-year students of the colleges in Almaty moved to distance learning on January 13.
