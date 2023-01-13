Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 13 some schools in Kazakhstan switched to online learning due to the bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

The grades 0-4 in the city of Karaganda, grades 1-9 in Semei and Urdzhar district, grades 1-11 in Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Aksuat districts, Kurchatov city, grades 1-4 in Abai district, some schools in East Kazakhstan are set to study today online.

As earlier reported all the pupils, 1st- and 2nd-year students of the colleges in Almaty moved to distance learning on January 13.



