Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist

13 January 2023, 07:36

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 13 some schools in Kazakhstan switched to online learning due to the bad weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

The grades 0-4 in the city of Karaganda, grades 1-9 in Semei and Urdzhar district, grades 1-11 in Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Aksuat districts, Kurchatov city, grades 1-4 in Abai district, some schools in East Kazakhstan are set to study today online.

As earlier reported all the pupils, 1st- and 2nd-year students of the colleges in Almaty moved to distance learning on January 13.