    Disneyland to appear in Nur-Sultan

    10 October 2019, 12:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Disneyland will be built in Nur-Sultan. Chief of the Department for Investments and Entrepreneurship Development Yerlan Bekmurzayev said it today at the 8th Global UNWTO Summit being held in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We need to provide a land plot with all required infrastructure and utilities to attract investment. I think, in the nearest time we will find both the land plot and the investor,» Yerlan Bekmurzayev said.

    He noted that the Disneyland would be built as a roofed park to be able to accept the visitors all-year-round. «We should create favorable conditions for investors,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
