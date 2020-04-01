Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Disinfection tunnel installed at a supermarket in Aktobe city

    1 April 2020, 14:35

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A disinfection tunnel was installed at the entrance to a local supermarket in Aktobe city to protect its clients from coronavirus and bacteria, Kazinform reports.

    The disinfection tunnel was install in front of Dina supermarket to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

    Owner of the supermarket Khaidar Ilyassov familiarized governor of Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin with the way the disinfection tunnel functions. Khaidarov revealed that the tunnel had been developed on the basis of the best Turkish practices. He proudly confirmed that the entire tunnel was made of local materials.

    Ondassyn Urazalin instructed the mayor of Aktobe city to install the analogous disinfection tunnels at the entrance to all supermarkets and markets there.

    Afterwards, governor Urazalin inspected the food prices at Dina supermarket.

    During the visit, he insisted that there are no reasons for panic as the region is provided with all necessary food products and pharmaceuticals.



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    5 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln