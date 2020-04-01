Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Disinfection tunnel installed at a supermarket in Aktobe city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2020, 14:35
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A disinfection tunnel was installed at the entrance to a local supermarket in Aktobe city to protect its clients from coronavirus and bacteria, Kazinform reports.

The disinfection tunnel was install in front of Dina supermarket to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Owner of the supermarket Khaidar Ilyassov familiarized governor of Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin with the way the disinfection tunnel functions. Khaidarov revealed that the tunnel had been developed on the basis of the best Turkish practices. He proudly confirmed that the entire tunnel was made of local materials.

Ondassyn Urazalin instructed the mayor of Aktobe city to install the analogous disinfection tunnels at the entrance to all supermarkets and markets there.

Afterwards, governor Urazalin inspected the food prices at Dina supermarket.

During the visit, he insisted that there are no reasons for panic as the region is provided with all necessary food products and pharmaceuticals.

