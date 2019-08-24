Go to the main site
    Discovering Kazakhstan int’l forum of bloggers kicks off

    24 August 2019, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Forum of Bloggers Discovering Kazakhstan has opened in the capital city, Nur-Sultan.

    The forum is organized under the Year of Youth by A Kind Heart non-governmental organization with support of Civil Initiatives Support Center and Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

    International and Kazakhstani bloggers, youth interested in IT, blogging and new media gathered in Nur-Sultan. Well-known travel bloggers from the UK, Australia, the U.S., Italy, Russia, Thailand, India, Greece, Canada, South Korea, Turkey, the Philippines arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the forum. They toured five regions of Kazakhstan.

    As stated there, the forum which brings together leaders of the blogosphere from 18 countries of the world would influence the development of new content.

    The speakers are expected to debate tourism, branding and blogging development issues, opportunities of new media and development of high-quality web content.

    Useful masterclasses and a solemn awarding ceremony of the vlogging (video blogging) contest I am from Kazakhstan are to be held as part of the forum.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Youth of Kazakhstan Year of Youth Nur-Sultan
