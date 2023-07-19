Discover Dubai's unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestinations guide

DUBAI. KAZINFORM As part of the latest phase of the ‘Dubai Destinations’ summer campaign, a new interactive guide titled ‘Dubai’s Summer Gems’ was issued today by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Showcasing a comprehensive compilation of tranquil beach destinations, exhilarating water activities, and captivating waterparks, the new guide perfectly encapsulates Dubai's distinctive summer ambiance and unparalleled experiences that distinguish it as one of the world's most fascinating destinations during the warmer months, WAM reports.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, «‘Dubai’s Summer Gems’ guide unveils the best of what our city has to offer during the summer months. It serves as a fantastic resource that invites individuals to embark on a remarkable journey of discovery in this vibrant city. The guide highlights a diverse range of attractions and activities that cater to every taste and interest. From serene beaches perfect for relaxation to thrilling water activities that ignite a sense of adventure, this guide captures the essence of Dubai's summer charm.»

The guide highlights numerous exceptional public beaches that provide ample facilities and activities for families and children. These beaches offer a range of amenities and services to ensure a memorable experience. Additionally, for those seeking thrilling water adventures, the guide features a variety of waterparks that guarantee a fun-filled day of aquatic excitement.

The guide also includes a selection of other exhilarating water activities that cater to diverse interests. Some of these activities include the thrilling experience of parasailing, the mesmerising exploration of scuba diving, the scenic delights of boat touring, and the adrenaline rush of surfing.

The latest phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign invites international audiences to embark on a captivating journey of exploration and immerse themselves in the abundant offerings of Dubai. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary summer, the campaign showcases Dubai as one of the world’s best city for both living and visiting.

Running until the end of August, it will unveil the city's top-rated summer experiences, highlighting its unique attractions that make Dubai a truly one-of-a-kind destination for the summer season.

As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai will continue to launch a collection of interactive guides, offering valuable insights into Dubai's premier summer experiences.

The Dubai Destinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the Dubai Destinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

The guide, available in English and Arabic, can be viewed at https://branddubai.ae/Dubai_Summer_Gems.pdf.