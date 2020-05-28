Go to the main site
    Disabled kids to enjoy hippotherapy activities at Kazakh capital city

    28 May 2020, 19:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new equestrian centre is being built in Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s press service reports.

    Besides, four sports facilities will be repaired in 2020, two more will be built. Construction of a field-and-track sports facility is being built now. It is designed to host indoor international and republican field-and-track competitions fully compliant with IAAF requirements, world championships and the Summer Olympic Games.

    The new equestrian centre for rehabilitation of children with disabilities is under c onstruction, i t will offer horse therapy. Hippotherapy is a unique treatment for children with cerebral palsy which is widely used the worldwide.

    Notably, more than 30 large sports facilities work in Nur-Sultan so far.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

