Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Director of Milan rest home hit by deadly fire probed

    11 July 2023, 10:08

    ROME, JUL 10 - The director of the Milan rest home for the elderly where a fire broke out last week, leaving six people dead and scores needing medical treatment for smoke inhalation, has been notified that she is under investigation, sources said on Monday, ANSA reports.

    The victims, five women and one man aged between 69 and 87, were among 167 residents at the Casa per Coniugi (House for Spouses) home owned by Milan municipality but run by the social cooperative Proges.

    The blaze is believed to have broken out after a mattress caught fire, probably due to a cigarette. The smoke-detection system is reported to have been broken at the time of the fire. The woman director is among several people being put under investigation over the blaze, the sources said, adding that it was a necessary step in order to carry out autopsies on the .bodies of the people who died. The investigation is into homicide, culpable bodily harm and causing a fire.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26