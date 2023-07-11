Director of Milan rest home hit by deadly fire probed

ROME, JUL 10 - The director of the Milan rest home for the elderly where a fire broke out last week, leaving six people dead and scores needing medical treatment for smoke inhalation, has been notified that she is under investigation, sources said on Monday, ANSA reports.

The victims, five women and one man aged between 69 and 87, were among 167 residents at the Casa per Coniugi (House for Spouses) home owned by Milan municipality but run by the social cooperative Proges.

The blaze is believed to have broken out after a mattress caught fire, probably due to a cigarette.

The smoke-detection system is reported to have been broken at the time of the fire.

The woman director is among several people being put under investigation over the blaze, the sources said, adding that it was a necessary step in order to carry out autopsies on the .bodies of the people who died.

The investigation is into homicide, culpable bodily harm and causing a fire.