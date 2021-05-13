Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Director of Latvian Library receives letter of gratitude from President of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2021, 20:15
Director of Latvian Library receives letter of gratitude from President of Kazakhstan

RIGA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Timur Primbetov presented the Director of the Academic Library of the University of Latvia Venta Kocere with a letter of gratitude from the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for her contribution to the development of bilateral cultural and educational ties, as well as popularization in her country Latvia of the works of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan closely cooperates with the Academic Library of the University of Latvia. With the direct support of Kocere, the Kazakhstan Information Center Abai was opened in the library in 2019.

She expressed gratitude for the high appreciation of her activities in the development of cultural, humanitarian and educational ties between Latvia and Kazakhstan, and confirmed her openness to further mutually beneficial cooperation in the framework of joint projects with the Embassy on the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Abai 175 Years  
