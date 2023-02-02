Go to the main site
    Director of Kazakh gas refinery appointed

    2 February 2023, 17:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolat Baishuakov was appointed the director of the Kazakh gas processing plant, Kazinform refers to the press service of KazMunayGas National Company JSC.

    Prior to the appointment, he held the post of chief engineering officer-deputy director of the Kazakh gas processing plant.

    Throughout his career, he worked at the Kazakh gas processing plant, KazMunayGas Exploration Production, and Zhanazhol oil refinery of CNPC Aktobemunaygas JSC.

    Ex-director general of the Kazakh gas processing plant Nakbergen Tulepov was appointed the deputy director of the Kazakh gas processing plant – head of the directorate of the new gas refinery under construction in Zhanaozen.


