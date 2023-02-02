Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Director of Kazakh gas refinery appointed

2 February 2023, 17:47
Director of Kazakh gas refinery appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolat Baishuakov was appointed the director of the Kazakh gas processing plant, Kazinform refers to the press service of KazMunayGas National Company JSC.

Prior to the appointment, he held the post of chief engineering officer-deputy director of the Kazakh gas processing plant.

Throughout his career, he worked at the Kazakh gas processing plant, KazMunayGas Exploration Production, and Zhanazhol oil refinery of CNPC Aktobemunaygas JSC.

Ex-director general of the Kazakh gas processing plant Nakbergen Tulepov was appointed the deputy director of the Kazakh gas processing plant – head of the directorate of the new gas refinery under construction in Zhanaozen.


Photo: press service of KazMunayGas National Company JSC
Related news
Deputy head of Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs relieved of post
Director general of KMG Kashagan B.V. named
Теги:
Read also
Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production
Deputy head of Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs relieved of post
Director general of KMG Kashagan B.V. named
Kazakhstan eyes construction of gas refineries
Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
Gas consumption rises by more than 2mln m3 since 2020 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to boost oil production to over 90mln tons in 2023
Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News