Director of Institute of Parliamentarianism named

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 12:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former Majilis deputy Mansurkhan Makhambetov has been appointed the Director of the Institute of Parliamentarianism, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers.

Born in 1965, Mr. Makhambetov is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. He boasts extensive experience in legal science as he spent many years working for the Prosecutor’s General Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of the 7th convocation and was the member of the Committee for Legislation and Court and Legal Reform as well as the Committee for issues of ecology and natural resources management.

The Institute of Parliamentarianism was established with a view to develop and enhance effectiveness of parliamentarianism in the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
