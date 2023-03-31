Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+6+8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Director of Almaty Olympic training centre named

    31 March 2023, 11:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Serik Zharasabyev is appointed as the director of Almaty Olympic training centre.

    Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov set tasks to intensify athletic training on the eve of the Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou and Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1984 in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, and the Russian International Olympic University.

    In 2021-2023 served as the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Government of Kazakhstan Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50
    Kazakhstani Popko starts out strong at Sarasota Open
    Kazakh wrestler clinches silver at Asian Championships
    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments