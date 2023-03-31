Director of Almaty Olympic training centre named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Serik Zharasabyev is appointed as the director of Almaty Olympic training centre.

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov set tasks to intensify athletic training on the eve of the Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou and Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

Born in 1984 in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, and the Russian International Olympic University.

In 2021-2023 served as the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.



