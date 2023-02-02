Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Director general of KMG Kashagan B.V. named

2 February 2023, 11:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakytzhan Khasanov is appointed as the director general of the KMG Kashagan B.V., Kazinform cites the KazMunayGas National Company JSC press service.

The CEO of KazMunayGas National Company JSC, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, introduced the new head to the staff.

Earlier Khasanov held the post of director general at KMG Engineering.

Throughout his career, he held positions at KazMunayGas National Company JSC, KazMunayTeniz, Lukoil Overseas Service Ltd., and PSA companies.

Photo: kmg.kz


