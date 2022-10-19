Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
19 October 2022, 17:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan attracts around $24bn of DFI yearly, Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, KGIR-2022 was taking place in the Kazakh capital.

According to the deputy minister, this year’s investment roundtable is dedicated to logistics and food security. The forum attended by reps of 300 foreign companies is expected to result in the signature of 25 agreements worth $1bn.

«Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn,» said Almas Aidarov/

In his words, almost 90% of all investment in monetary terms comes from the countries of West Europe, South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia.


