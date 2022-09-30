Go to the main site
    Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles

    30 September 2022, 19:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    A memorandum was signed following a meeting between Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and Seychelles Transport Minister Antony Derjacques.

    The Air Seychelles airline eyes opening direct flights en route Victoria-Almaty in January next year.

    The sides noted the importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

