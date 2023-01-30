Direct flights linking Astana and Beijing to resume

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Regular flights linking the capital cities of Kazakhstan and China will be resumed this March, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This will be done as part of the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Committee and the Chinese aviation authorities to resume and open new international flights.

Starting from March 25, Air Astana company is planning to resume flights en route Astana-Beijing three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays) on A-321 LR aircrafts.

The air carrier is also planning to gradually increase the number of flights between Almaty and Beijing from one to five flights per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays) from February 13 and later to seven flights per week. The flights will be operated on A-321 aircrafts.

More flights between Kazakhstan and China will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between two friendly countries.