Direct flights launched between China's Xi'an and Kazakhstan's Astana

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 April 2023, 11:49
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The first flight on a new route from Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, took off on Friday.

It is the fourth direct passenger route launched between Xi'an and Central Asia this year, following routes to Almaty, Bishkek and Tashken, Xinhua reports.

Starting from April 21, the new route is planned to run four times a week. Outbound flights will depart from Xi'an on Mondays and Fridays, while return flights will depart from Astana on Tuesdays and Saturdays.


