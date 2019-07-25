Go to the main site
    Direct flight may link Nur-Sultan and Tel Aviv

    25 July 2019, 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Ambassador of the State of Israel Liat Vekselman to discuss the launch of the direct flight linking Kazakhstan and Israel, Kazinform has learnt from the committee.

    At the moment,airlines of both countries are entitled to operate seven regular passengerflights and two regular cargo flights between Kazakhstan and Israel.

    In order tofurther develop relations and increase the tourist flow between Kazakhstan andIsrael, Ambassador Vekselman proposed to launch the direct air service betweenthe two countries by providing the fifth freedom to China’s Hainan Airlinesoperating direct passenger flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai.

    Wrapping up themeeting, the sides agreed to continue their work on the establishment of directair service between the two countries.

