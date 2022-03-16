Direct flight btw Kazakhstan and Mongolia launched

ALMATY. KAIZNFORM - Mongolia's Hunnu Air held an official inauguration of a new international flight en route Almaty-Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in Kazakhstan Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal Purevjal, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, as well as the officials of the Mayor's Office of Almaty, Mongolian Directorate of Civil Aviation and Department of Civil Aviation.

The Ulaanbaatar-Almaty-Ulaanbaatar flights are to run on Wednsedays on the E-190 aircraft. The flight is expected to facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation and business partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.