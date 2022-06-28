Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Diplomatic school of Armenia praised reforms in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2022, 17:07
Diplomatic school of Armenia praised reforms in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Rector of the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Vahe Gabrielyan, during which issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of training and advanced training of diplomatic personnel were discussed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Ambassador informed about the focal points of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», aimed at large-scale political and socio-economic transformation of the country, as well as the results of the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held on June 5, 2022. Having highly appreciated the initiatives of the Head of State, Gabrielyan noted the consistent course of the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in carrying out reforms and building a New Kazakhstan in the face of modern global challenges.

During the conversation, the possibilities of establishing contacts between the diplomatic institutions of the two countries were also considered. Having congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabrielyan drew attention to the high-level achievements of Kazakhstani diplomacy. He also said that this year Armenia and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the Armenian side is ready to further deepen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the humanitarian and educational sphere.


Foreign policy    Armenia   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan   Referendum  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final