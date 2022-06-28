Diplomatic school of Armenia praised reforms in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Rector of the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Vahe Gabrielyan, during which issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of training and advanced training of diplomatic personnel were discussed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Ambassador informed about the focal points of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», aimed at large-scale political and socio-economic transformation of the country, as well as the results of the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held on June 5, 2022. Having highly appreciated the initiatives of the Head of State, Gabrielyan noted the consistent course of the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in carrying out reforms and building a New Kazakhstan in the face of modern global challenges.

During the conversation, the possibilities of establishing contacts between the diplomatic institutions of the two countries were also considered. Having congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabrielyan drew attention to the high-level achievements of Kazakhstani diplomacy. He also said that this year Armenia and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the Armenian side is ready to further deepen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the humanitarian and educational sphere.