Diplomatic corps of Almaty briefed on measures to combat corruption in investment activities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On Friday Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alik Shpekbayev met with representatives of UN agencies, diplomatic corps and international organizations, members of the Almaty Diplomatic Club, honorary consuls, heads of banking structures and international companies to discuss how to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Akimat of Almaty was represented by the Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov. The briefing participants were told in detail about the work of the project office «Protecting Business and Investments» aimed at eliminating red tape and corruption in the activities of investors and entrepreneurs who applied for anti-corruption support.

Considering that the international investment community is widely represented in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, a lively exchange of views took place.

Same day the participants of briefing joined the Anti-Corruption Forum addressed by Mayor of Almaty Bakhytzhan Sagintayev «Adaldyk Alany: a New Format for the Interaction of Society and the State in Combating Corruption».