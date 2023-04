Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Diplomatic advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont is to pay a visit ot Kazakhstan on April 6, 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As part of the visit, a meeting between diplomatic advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont and Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected.