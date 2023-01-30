Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister

BAKU. KAZINFORM The diplomatic activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has been completely suspended, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said, Trend reports.

«Five people will remain at the embassy to guard the administrative building and the property of the diplomatic mission, but they will not carry any diplomatic activities,» the deputy minister added.

A plane carrying evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran landed at about 22:00 (GMT+4) at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. This plane has delivered the embassy staff, members of their families, the two wounded employees, as well as the body of martyr Orkhan Asgarov to Azerbaijan. He will be buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Photo: Trend News Agency