    Diplomat: Kazakh companies fond of participating in Hormuzgan

    21 April 2022, 15:16

    BANDAR ABBAS. KAZINFORM - Kazakh consul expressed Kazakhstan's commercial companies’ interest to participate in Hormuzgan Province, saying they will pay a visit to Shahid Rajaie port next month, IRNA reports.

    Berik Sadikov made the remarks in a meeting with the mayor of Bandar Abbas.

    Both sides discussed establishing sisterhood between Bandar Abbas and one of the cities in Kazakhstan.

    He added that Kazakhstan is ready for academic cooperation with Hormuzgan.

    Meanwhile, head of Iran Foreign Ministry office in Bandar Abbas Saeed Sha'ban stressed reinforcing relations with Kazakhstan.

    He stressed holding webinars and the importance of scientific and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran
