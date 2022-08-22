Go to the main site
    Dinmukhamed Kunayev’s Remembrance Day held in Almaty

    22 August 2022 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Day of remembrance of prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Dinmukhamed Kunayev was held in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    A commemoration ceremony at the Kensai graveyard as well as a ceremony of laying flowers at Dinmukhamed Kunayev’s bust in Almaty city’s center was held as part of the event.

    On the same day, a tour of the new exhibition at Dinmukhamed Kunayev’s house-museum took place. Restoration works were conducted at the museum as part of the celebration of the statesman’s 110th anniversary.

    The museum was opened on April 19 after restoration works conducted with the involvement of leading specialists in the museum and archive affairs, designers, sculptors, painters, video engineers, and others.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

