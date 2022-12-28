Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty

    28 December 2022, 21:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova grabbed silver in the rapid event at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova settled for silver after being defeated by China’s Tan Zhongyi in the women’s rapid event at the tournament in Almaty.

    The two tied in the first round of the match. The Chinese secured a win in the second round. The two players scored 8.5 points following the 11-round game.

    India’s Savitha Shri took the third place.


    Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
    Iran to host Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023
    Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand
    Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
    Popular
    1 December 28. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan records 231 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
    4 Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis
    5 Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed