    Dimash to release a ‘new surprise MV’ on his birthday

    22 May 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is preparing a surprise for his fans on his birthday, May 24, Kazinform reports.

    Dimash announced the release of a new video clip ‘Omir’ (Life) via his Instagram. He said the MV will be dedicated to his fans who inspire and motivate him.

    Recall that Dimash is currently on tour with his show ‘Stranger’. The next stop of the tour is Kuala Lumpur on June 24. Dimash already had shows in Türkiye and Armenia. His solo show at the Antalya Expo Kogre Merkezi brought together fans from 44 countries of the world.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Dimash Kudaibergen
