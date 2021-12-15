Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash to premiere new 'Omir oter' music video

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 December 2021, 15:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dimash Kudaibergen’s new music video ‘Omir oter’ is set to premiere on Khabar TV Channel today, Kazinform reports.

In his new song Dimash urges people not to waste their lives. He premiered the song itself during his online concert DIMASH DIGITAL SHOW.

In the new music video Dimash’s character celebrates the beauty of life and allows the past and the future of an entire nation to pass through himself.

The filming took place at the Astana Opera Theater. The youngest of the actors is just 2 years old. The music video was directed by Anna Oboyanskaya and is already available at Khabar Official YouTube page.


