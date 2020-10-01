Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash to be first Kazakhstani singer to appear on MTV USA with a song in Kazakh

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 October 2020, 08:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash will appear on MTV USA, becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan whose song and video will be fully in Kazakh. The video will be available for viewing on MTV USA, and viewers outside USA could witness his first appearance on MTV via its official YouTube channel, dimashnews.com reports.

«I want to sincerely thank my fans from around the world for supporting my work, and for making this possible. Thanks to the invaluable support of my Dears not only in Kazakhstan, but also from all over the world, one of my childhood dreams has come true. I am very happy, and my gratitude to you is unlimited!» Dimash commented.

At the moment, we know that the video will be released between 05:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m. this Friday, New York time (from 03:00 to 06:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time) which is the Friday evening prime time in the United States, during which American MTV receives the most views in the country.


