Dimash's voice heard for the 1st time on Uruguay radio

29 April 2023, 11:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 25, the Uruguayan radio station Maxima FM 97.7 played Dimash’s single «Together». This is the first appearance of the Kazakh singer on the radio of Uruguay, dimashnews.com reports.

Maxima FM 97.7 is a popular Uruguayan radio station located in the city of Nuevo Paysandú. The radio covers the latest news and interesting events of the country, as well as broadcasts music of various genres.

Dimash’s latest song, «Together,» whose music was written by his younger brother Abilmansur Qudaibergen, was played on the program «Los recomendables» thanks to active requests from Dears in Uruguay.

The host, Yemina, thanked the Uruguayan fan club for their interest and encouraged the listeners to bring more singers like this.


