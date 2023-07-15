Dimash’s Together music video breaks records in Czech Republic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech music TV channel ÓČKO included the music video «Together» by Dimash and Abilmansur Qudaibergen in the voting list of the Top 20 Best Music Videos. For the fifth week in a row, it leads the way.

The very first music TV channel in the Czech Republic ÓČKO started its broadcasting on October 1, 2002. It mainly airs video clips of the country's and foreign artists. The channel also broadcasts concerts and song charts, Kazinform refers to Dimashnews.com.

Dimash was first presented on the Czech TV channel on February 10, 2021 with his music video «Golden».