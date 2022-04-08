Dimash’s songs included in Japanese university's curriculum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In April, Japan’s largest university, The Open University of Japan, opened a new Russian language course. In the course program, students will be introduced to the songs of Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform cites dimashnews.com.

«The Open University of Japan, located in Chiba Prefecture, is the most famous correspondence university in the Land of the Rising Sun. It has about 80,000 students.

In April of this year, the university opened a new course on the study of the Russian language, in which students will get acquainted with 3 songs by Dimash Qudaibergen: «I miss you», «Know», and «Love Of Tired Swans».

The course program includes 15 lectures, which will be broadcast every Sunday on BS TV. During the course, students will hear Dimash’s songs three times from April 3 to July 10.

The lectures are only available in Japan.