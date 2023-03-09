Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 7, the Crystal Palace International Film Festival in London hosted a screening of «The Story of One Sky». The cozy West Norwood Picturehouse gathered art connoisseurs, including Dimash’s fans. Dears from Great Britain, Ireland and other countries came specially for the film screening, Kazinform learned from dimashnews.com.

For the first time the audience saw the music video for the work «The Story of One Sky» on September 24, 2022 at the artist’s fan meeting in Almaty. Dimash Qudaibergen acted as a composer, author of the script and performer of the main role in the 13-minute musical film directed by Alina Veripya.

«The main idea of the film is that it calls for unity, to stop discrimination based on ethnicity, social status, religion in order to preserve life, love, friendship and land for our children,» the film’s director, Alina Veripya, told DimashNews.

At the Crystal Palace International Film Festival, «The Story of One Sky» was awarded in the Fab Eclectic Mix/Great Eclectic Mix nomination.

«Not short, not long, just brilliant!» the festival organizers characterize this category.

Crystal Palace International Film Festival is one of the top 10 film festivals held worldwide. Founded in 2009, the event shows only the best of independent films by carefully selecting them.

«The biggest mission of this project is that I want to show my feelings when I’ve seen so many wars around the world. I don’t understand what it’s for… So we have to try to show everybody, all over the world, how important it is to respect each other, to love each other. There are no bad nations. We are all children of God,» Dimash said at a press conference held during the SOC Film Festival.



