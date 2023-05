ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 24 May, on his birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen presented a new music composition ‘Omir’, dedicated to all his fans, Kazinform quotes Dimashnews.com.

‘Omir’ is a deep and touching composition by Dimash, an internal monologue with himself.

The music video, made in muted shades, was filmed in the MOOD VIDEO genre.