Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen’s «Stranger» continues its journey around the world. On June 24, 2023, the Kazakh artist’s solo concert will take place in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

The show will take place at the famous Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in the capital Kuala Lumpurat 20:30.

The concert is organized by ACO MEDIA.

Earlier, the Kazakh singer gave his solo concert on May 6 in Turkiye as part of the Stranger World Tour show. The concert brought together fans of Dimash from 44 countries of the world.