Dimash pledges to donate part of concert proceeds to help quake victims in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen pledged to donate part of the proceeds from sales of tickets to his concerts as part of the 'Stranger' world tour to help victims of major earthquakes in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I was horrified to learn of the tragedy that took place in Turkey, Syria and many other countries, claiming more than a thousand lives... I express my deepest condolences to all the relatives of the victims. I wish those injured a speedy recovery and strength,» writes the Kazakh singer on his Instagram account.

Dimash also pledged to donate part of the proceeds from sales of tickets to his concerts as part of the 'Stranger' world tour to help victims of the natural disaster.

Detailed information will be provided later by my team on DimashNews, he added.

The Kazakh aircraft with rescuers on board is to land in Türkiye at around 5:40pm today.

At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of earthquakes.

Earlier the Kazakh emergency situations ministry informed 41 people would leave for Türkiye to join the rescue efforts.

Photo: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash