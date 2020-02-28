Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dimash photograph appeared in Barclays Arena gallery in NYС

Alzhanova Raushan
28 February 2020, 10:36
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A photo of the world-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has appeared in a gallery of the Barclays Arena stadium in New York, Kazinform reports with the reference to dimashnews.com.

Kazakh singer’s photograph is among photographs of such world famous singers as Beyoncé, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna who had performed at the stadium as well.

It bears to remind that Dimash hosted his first solo concert in the United States titled «ARNAU» at Barclays Center on December 10. A sold-out show of Dimash was held in New York. The arena hall of the Barclays center was completely full.

On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dimash Kudaibergen was awarded the honorary title «Kazakhstanin enbek synyrgen kairatkery».

