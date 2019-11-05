Dimash performed at popular Mask Singer show in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen participated in China's popular Mask Singer show which was aired live a few hours ago, Kazinform learnt from the singer’s Instagram account.

Dimash performed several songs in the mask of an eagle thus winning admiration of the public.

Mask Singer is a Chinese reality singing show hosted by Li Hao. Celebrities perform songs for a panel of judges while wearing masks to hide their identities. The show was premiered September 18 2016 on Jiangsu Television.

Last year Dimash participated in Idol Hits music show aired on Chinese iQiYi platform.

As for the oncoming projects and concerts, Dimash was invited to ABU TV Song Festival 2019 in Japan. The concert will be held in Tokyo November 19. On December 10, he will give a solo concert ‘Arnau tour ENVOY’ at New York’s Barclays Center.